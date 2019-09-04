Nick and Cris react to Ezekiel Elliott agreeing to six year, $90 million extension with Cowboys
Video Details
Nick Wright and Cris Carter react to the news that Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott agreeing to a new six year, $90 million contract extension.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618