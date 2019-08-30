Nick Wright and Chris Broussard react to reports the Brooklyn Nets are interested Carmelo Anthony
Video Details
Chris Broussard and Nick Wright discuss reports that the Brooklyn Nets are interested in Carmelo Anthony. Hear why Broussard doesn't think Melo is a good fit with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618