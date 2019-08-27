Nick Wright: ‘Zeke wants to be a Cowboy through the prime of his career’
Video Details
Nick Wright explains why Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott wants to be Cowboy through the prime of his playing career. Zeke is holding out of preseason for a long term contract with the team.
