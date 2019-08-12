Nick Wright explains why the ‘Matt Ryan Line’ impacts QBs like Dak Prescott
Nick Wright talks about Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys' contract negotiations. Hear why he thinks Matt Ryan is the line for quarterbacks and depending on the side you're on it can negatively impact your team.
