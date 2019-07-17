Nick Wright explains how Russell Westbrook will adapt to the Rockets’ offense
Video Details
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Houston Rockets
- James Harden
- Nick Wright
- Russell Westbrook
- Southwest
- West
-
Nick Wright talks about the Houston Rockets offense next season. Hear why he thinks Russell Westbrook's style on his former team will not be how he plays with James Harden in Mike D'Antoni's offense.
