Nick Wright: ‘It’s unrealistic’ to think Kevin Durant should force a return after Achilles injury
Video Details
Nick Wright talks about Kevin Durant's injury and when he should return to the Brooklyn Nets. Hear why he thinks KD should not jeopardize the back end of his career in returning too early.
