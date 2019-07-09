Nick Wright explains why LeBron moving to the PG position ’makes a ton of sense’
Nick Wright reacts to reports the Los Angeles Lakers intend to make LeBron James the starting point guard this season. Nick explains why he loves this move and will increase the Lakers chances to win a title. Do you agree with Nick?
