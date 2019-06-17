Nick Wright explains how Boston made a mistake not dealing Jayson Tatum for Anthony Davis
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Boston Celtics
- East
- East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jayson Tatum
- Jayson Tatum
- Nick Wright
-
Nick Wright reacts to reports the Boston Celtics refused to include Jayson Tatum in a deal to acquire Anthony Davis. Hear what Nick thinks about the Celtics' future after not dealing Tatum for AD.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618