Nick Wright: Lakers now have the best duo in the league after acquiring Anthony Davis
Nick Wright reacts to the Los Angeles Lakers acquiring Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans. Hear why Nick thinks AD and LeBron James are the best duo in the NBA and makes the Lakers instant title contenders.
