Nick Wright: AD and LeBron teaming up is the ‘best of both worlds for both players’
Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss reports the New Orleans Pelicans are 'listening' to trade offers for Anthony Davis. Nick explains why AD teaming up with LeBron James in Los Angeles is a perfect basketball fit.
