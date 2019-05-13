Nick Wright says it’s ‘baffling’ that the Lakers hired Frank Vogel as head coach
Video Details
Nick Wright discusses Frank Vogel becoming the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Hear why Wright doesn't like Vogel as the Lakers choice for head coach.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618