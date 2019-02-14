Nick Wright believes Jeanie Buss saved Luke Walton’s job with the Lakers
Video Details
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Holy Cross Crusaders
- Holy Cross Crusaders
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Nick Wright
- Pacific
- Patriot League
- Patriot League
- West
- West
-
Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss the report the Los Angeles Lakers plan to stay with Luke Walton as HC for the rest of the season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618