Cris Carter on LeBron James: ‘He can’t be the best player in the world and not be playing in the playoffs’
Cris Carter and Nick Wright discuss LeBron James nd the Los Angeles Lakers on today's show. Hear why they agree LeBron's legacy will be impacted if the Lakers do not make the playoffs this season.
