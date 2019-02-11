Antoine Walker thinks the new-look 76ers are the team to beat in the East
Video Details
Antoine Walker joins Cris Carter and Nick Wright to discuss the new-look Philadelphia 76ers. Hear why Antoine thinks the new additions make them the best team in the Eastern Conference. Do you agree with Antoine Walker?
