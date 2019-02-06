‘Big day for Philadelphia’: Cris Carter weighs in on the Tobias Harris trade
Cris Carter gives his take on Tobias Harris being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Philadelphia 76ers. He explains what this means moving forward for the second half of the season and the future.
