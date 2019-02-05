Nick Wright ‘absolutely’ believes the Lakers can contend against the Warriors with Anthony Davis
Nick Wright talks about the NBA on today's show. Hear why he's sold on the Los Angeles Lakers being a threat to the Golden State Warriors if they can land Anthony Davis.
