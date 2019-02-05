Nick Wright breaks down if the Pelicans are asking too much for Anthony Davis
Video Details
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Los Angeles Lakers
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Nick Wright
- Pacific
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
Nick Wright discusses the reported trade offer that the New Orleans Pelicans want from the Los Angeles Lakers in return for star forward Anthony Davis. Hear why he thinks the Pelicans may be overplaying their hand.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618