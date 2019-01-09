Nick Wright and Cris Carter analyze how the addition of DeMarcus Cousins will impact the Warriors
- DeMarcus Cousins
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Golden State Warriors
- NBA
- Nick Wright
- Pacific
- West
- West
Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss reports DeMarcus Cousins is expected to make his Golden State Warriors debut soon. Hear how they think the addition of Boogie will impact the Warriors.
