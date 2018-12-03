Nick Wright: Mike McCarthy got himself fired by underachieving with the league’s most talented player
Video Details
- Aaron Rodgers
- Arizona Cardinals
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Green Bay Packers
- NFC
- NFC North
- NFC West
- NFL
- Nick Wright
-
Nick Wright and Cris Carter react to the Green Bay Packers firing HC Mike McCarthy after Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Hear what Nick had to say about Aaron Rodgers, Mike McCarthy and the Packers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618