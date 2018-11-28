Nick Wright: LeBron had his worst game of the year, and you could argue one of the worst games he’s had in a decade
Video Details
- Denver Nuggets
- First Things First
- First Things First
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- NBA
- Nick Wright
- Northwest
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
Nick Wright and Cris Carter react to the Denver Nuggets blow out win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Hear what Nick had to say about LeBron James performance in the Lakers' loss.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618