Cris Carter on Amari Cooper: ‘It was time for him to have that type of breakout game’
Video Details
- Amari Cooper
- Dallas Cowboys
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Ezekiel Elliott
- First Things First
- First Things First
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFL
- Nick Wright
-
Nick Wright and Cris Carter talk NFL today. Hear why both think the Dallas Cowboys' win on Thanksgiving Day had a lot to do with Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618