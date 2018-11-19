Cris Carter lists his 3 takeaways from the Steelers’ comeback win over the Jaguars
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- AFC South
- Ben Roethlisberger
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- NFL
- Pittsburgh Steelers
-
Cris Carter and Nick Wright discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hear what Cris had to say about Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618