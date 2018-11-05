Cris Carter thinks it would be a mistake for the Ravens to fire John Harbaugh
Chris Canty joins Cris Carter and Nick Wright to discuss the Baltimore Ravens 16-23 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hear why Cris thinks it would be a mistake for the Ravens to fire head coach John Harbaugh. Do you agree with Cris?
