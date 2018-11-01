Nick Wright criticizes LeBron, Lakers for nearly blowing a late lead against the Mavs last night
Video Details
Nick Wright and Cris Carter react to the Los Angeles Lakers surviving the Dallas Mavericks 114-113. Hear what Nick has to say about LeBron James and the Lakers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices