- I'm gonna flip a coin here.

- I mean, really?

- No, I don't. I think it's 50/50. I think it is-- I think right now Durant-- I don't think Durant knows. I think he's got Rich Kleiman, who's his business partner, who they do a lot of their-- they just announced a TV series, does a podcast series with, does investments with. I think he's pulling on him. Hey, man, you stay one more year in Oakland, it's not Oakland anymore. It's San Francisco. It's the Billionaires' Row at center court. It's a chance to potentially four-peat.

And then he's got the Twitter side of him saying, man, I'mma show these fools I can do this on my own. I can go win a championship in New York. I can go team up with a guy like either Jimmy Butler or Kyrie Irving and shift the balance of power. So I think there's going to be significant player movement this offseason. Kyrie, Jimmy Butler, Durant, they're-- people are going to start talking about Anthony Davis, even though I still think New Orleans will hold onto him with dear life. A lot of these guys are going to be moving.

I'm not trying to hedge my bet here. I just-- I really think it is right now about a 50/50 proposition. I think anyone acting like Durant's made up his mind, I don't think that's the case. But you absolutely should not dismiss the very real possibility that even if they three-peat, he leaves.

CRIS CARTER: Is there any possibility that he might go to Los Angeles with LeBron?

- I think that's absolutely on the board. I think the reason the Lakers fought so hard to get Luol Deng to shave exactly enough money off his salary to where they could fit in a true max deal for Kevin Durant was to leave that window open. 'Cause they didn't need-- they got Luol Deng to shave enough money off. It wasn't that it created a hole for Kawhi. They-- Durant can make more than Kawhi. So they got it to where Kawhi could fit in there, obviously, but also Kevin Durant could.