Nick Wright: ‘There’s a real possibility that even if the Warriors 3-peat, Kevin Durant leaves’
Nick Wright and Cris Carter talk NBA. Nick reveals why the thinks there's a possibility Kevin Durant leaves Golden State Warriors after this season. Do you agree with Nick?
- I'm gonna flip a coin here.
- I mean, really?
- No, I don't. I think it's 50/50. I think it is-- I think right now Durant-- I don't think Durant knows. I think he's got Rich Kleiman, who's his business partner, who they do a lot of their-- they just announced a TV series, does a podcast series with, does investments with. I think he's pulling on him. Hey, man, you stay one more year in Oakland, it's not Oakland anymore. It's San Francisco. It's the Billionaires' Row at center court. It's a chance to potentially four-peat.
And then he's got the Twitter side of him saying, man, I'mma show these fools I can do this on my own. I can go win a championship in New York. I can go team up with a guy like either Jimmy Butler or Kyrie Irving and shift the balance of power. So I think there's going to be significant player movement this offseason. Kyrie, Jimmy Butler, Durant, they're-- people are going to start talking about Anthony Davis, even though I still think New Orleans will hold onto him with dear life. A lot of these guys are going to be moving.
I'm not trying to hedge my bet here. I just-- I really think it is right now about a 50/50 proposition. I think anyone acting like Durant's made up his mind, I don't think that's the case. But you absolutely should not dismiss the very real possibility that even if they three-peat, he leaves.
CRIS CARTER: Is there any possibility that he might go to Los Angeles with LeBron?
- I think that's absolutely on the board. I think the reason the Lakers fought so hard to get Luol Deng to shave exactly enough money off his salary to where they could fit in a true max deal for Kevin Durant was to leave that window open. 'Cause they didn't need-- they got Luol Deng to shave enough money off. It wasn't that it created a hole for Kawhi. They-- Durant can make more than Kawhi. So they got it to where Kawhi could fit in there, obviously, but also Kevin Durant could.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices