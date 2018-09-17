Cris Carter’s biggest takeaway from Cowboys 20-13 win vs Giants
Cris Carter and Nick Wright talk Dak Prescott on today's show. Cris discusses his biggest takeaway from Dallas Cowboys Week 2 win over the struggling New York Giants.
