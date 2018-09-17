Nick Wright explains why he still has concerns about Dak Prescott even after Week 2 win over Giants
Nick Wright and Cris Carter recap Dallas Cowboys 20-13 win vs New York Giants in Week 2. Nick explains why he still has concerns about Dak Prescott.
