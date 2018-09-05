Nick Wright on the pressure Kirk Cousins faces in Minnesota
Video Details
Nick Wright and Cris Carter talks NFL on today's show. Hear what Nick Wright says about Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices