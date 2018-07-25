- Well, I don't know if Danny Green's, you know, injury is vindication so much. Because I think each of these situations with a player, you know, and a team is different. In the case of Danny Green, you know, this was not a missed diagnosis. I think you had a situation where he suffers the groin injury in December and he ends up playing with it for the entire year.

And the Spurs staff is only guilty of one thing. And that is not actually going in and taking another MRI of the groin. Certainly, it was strained. Danny played.

But that's how players are. They're competitive. But I think for Kawhi, it was a little bit of a different situation.

I mean, you know, he did rehab and recover to a point where he was able to play nine games, and then, later, found out it wasn't quite right. His injury had not healed. And then I think, at that point, he probably got a second opinion. And then, you know, the rest is history.

So I don't know-- the Spurs staff is not guilty here, all right? I think each situation is different. Players are competitive. They want to play.

But sometimes, things proceed in a way where, you know, the player is playing, things seem to be fine. They may be aggravated. But you don't go back and say, hey, look, let's shut it down. You don't ever get to that point. In Kawhi's case, he decided to get the second opinion.

- But there seems to be some pressure. And I'm not saying the Spurs are unique in this. But the Spurs are the team we're talking about-- some pressure within organizations for guys to not go get second opinions. Danny Green, in this story that he tells on the podcast, mentions his agent told him to go get a second opinion. He was like, no, I'm good. I'm going to trust the Spurs.

And I just wonder if that's a fair pressure to put on players. Like, if a player wants to theoretically be spending his own money and go out there and say, let me have another doctor look at this, as much as you mention--

- A doctor not associated with the team--

- Exactly.

- --you're playing for.

- You do have insurance.

- No, I understand. But you still-- OK, I under-- I get it, C. But you still pay for doctor's visits, whether you have insurance or not. I get that. I'm saying--

- If there's an orthopod and there's a pro athlete, you call that orthopod. Hey, sir. Can I come in and see you? I'm sure there's not going to be a charge. So--

NICK WRIGHT: OK. When I said "pay out of your own pocket," my point is, going outside of the team, not asking the team to do any work, for you to go get a second opinion, I don't know why there seems to be pushback from organizations to not want their guys to get as much information as possible.

- They don't want any outside influence on their players. They own the players. You're talking about a bad situation. If every guy went out for every injury and got an opinion from a doctor, man, it'd be chaos in the locker room, in the training staff.

- But isn't that-- maybe I'm confused. Isn't that exactly what you said-- the way you handled your body is that any MRI or X-ray you got, you sent to your own doctor outside of the Vikings.

- Well, Nick, this is not going to be hard for you to believe. I didn't care what the Vikings taught.

NICK WRIGHT: Right.

- I didn't care nothing about that. My body was the most important-- I had a brother that played in pro sports. I was at Ohio State. We had 120 guys at practice. I saw guys getting hurt.

Hey, man, this guy's out for the year. This guy right here, oh, he'll be back in two weeks. They got the same injury. I saw how they can utilize your body. I knew how important it was.

I ain't worried about the rest of the people. I knew the right thing to do was to get another opinion, because there was no one going to push their body more than me to try to be out there. So me trying to get a second opinion, it's not to try to make my job easier. It's to make sure that I protect what is going to be my money-maker, and that's my body.

- But see, you know-- and CC brings up a great point. But every player, as you know, they're different. They have a different mindset.

I just got off the phone with Danny Green. His mindset was this-- is that he had a history with the San Antonio Spurs. He trusted them.

- They took a big chance on him in his career.

- He trusted them. They had never botched anything up, you know, previously. He didn't feel that they did in this instance as well. And he was competitive. He wanted to play.

His point to me was this-- is that, listen, you have a lot of different injuries throughout the season. Some are varying degrees of seriousness. He did not think this injury rose to the level where he thought that he had to go back, get a second MRI, get a second opinion, because they had always done right by him.