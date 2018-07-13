- But what we're watching is, I mean one of the greatest athletes ever, if not the greatest athlete ever. Not oh, is she the greatest female athlete. I think she has that crown, and has it in spades. But is she the greatest athlete ever? She should be included in the conversations. At this advanced age, having a tough pregnancy that she also won the Australian Open when she was pregnant. So now on the other side of things, she's 10 months removed, and she's in the finals at Wimbledon? An amazing feat, and she should be honored. When you look at all the disparities between men and women, how much money they make, it shouldn't be for us. That's Wimbledon and the tennis and the tours problem. But it shouldn't be as far as optics and attention.

- And conversation.

- We should be that, and I'm so glad that we're talking about this.

- Listen. Serena Williams is the, I don't know if she's the best athlete ever. I do know this. She's the most dominant in her field of any athlete I've ever seen. And she has the record for grand slam titles in the Open era, but there's kind of an asterisk there because Margaret Court won 13 pre- Margaret Court's got 24 grand slam titles if you don't care about the era. Serena is going for her 24th here, this Saturday, at Wimbledon.

Tough pregnancy, I want people to understand what happened. She has an emergency c-section. She then, because she is so in tune with her body, self-diagnosis I'm getting blood clots. Gets out of her hospital bed because she doesn't want her mothers in the room to get nervous, goes to the nurse says, I need this type of scan, with this type of imaging so you can see it. The nurse doesn't believe her. The doctor then tries to give her what she says is a regular scan. She says no, I need a Doppler. And I might be getting some of the medical stuff wrong here. Self-diagnosis that she had blood clots that had moved up to her lungs. That can kill you.

They fixed that. She pops her c-section wound from coughing so much. She then has six weeks bed rest. And now she's going to win, potentially win Wimbledon? We do on Sports Talk shows all the time Mount Rushmore's. If you're doing a Mount Rushmore of all time athletes, in my eyes, three spots are up for grabs. And you can make arguments for Bolt, Phelps, Jordyn, LeBron, Ali, Jim Brown, Jim Thorpe, whomever. One spot on everyone's Mount Rushmore has to be this woman. She has been remarkable. And that doesn't even mention her story, of a country club rich white sport, her and her sister coming out of Compton to do what they've done? She is unbelievable.

- I once was at Wimbledon, US open a couple of years back, and I was covering another match and I heard, and I've watched many tennis matches. I go to US open every year. And I heard the most powerful, just consistent hitting of the ball, almost as if somebody was hitting against the wall. And I looked over, and it was Serena practicing. It was just her practice. And I was like, I'll watch for a minute or two, I'm sure she'll. It was the most consistent, The most powerful.

This is just practicing before a round on a side court, that I'd ever seen, that I'd ever appreciated. What she puts into the tiny little details of her game and her body, to get her to the place where she is so she can go out and play when the Australian open, so she can come back and play Wimbledon. And such a lovely human being. I've interviewed her many times. Absolutely lovely.

- Her sister's even nicer.

- Yeah. Real nice.

- You know, I'm sure he'll like this. Richard Williams? He was right.

- Oh yeah. Absolutely.

- He was right.

- He was absolutely right. Congrats to her. With no disrespect to her opponent, I hope she wins on Saturday. I hope she gets her 24th.