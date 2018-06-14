Stephen Jackson on LeBron fitting in on Sixers: ‘Put him on a team at Walmart, and he’ll make it work’
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Ben Simmons
- Ben Simmons
- Central
- East
- East
- First Things First
- Joel Embiid
- LeBron James
- NBA
- Philadelphia 76ers
-
Joining Nick Wright, Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe in studio on First Things First, Stephen Jackson weighs in on LeBron James joining the Philadelphia 76ers, detailing why he believes King James could elevate the play of both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices