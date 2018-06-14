Stephen Jackson on LeBron fitting in on Sixers: ‘Put him on a team at Walmart, and he’ll make it work’

Video Details

Joining Nick Wright, Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe in studio on First Things First, Stephen Jackson weighs in on LeBron James joining the Philadelphia 76ers, detailing why he believes King James could elevate the play of both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

