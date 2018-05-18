Nick Wright predicts the Boston Celtics are about to do something only the ’04 Detroit Pistons have done
In his discussion with Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe surrounding the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals, Nick Wright predicts that the Boston Celtics are about to do something that only the '04 Detroit Pistons have done. Will Boston take down The King's Cavs for supremacy of the East?
