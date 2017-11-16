Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- What I would do with--

- You stole a joke that we stole?

- Mm-hm, stole, stole.

JENNA WOLFE: That's a double steal.

- Yep, I played for UCLA.

JENNA WOLFE: Psh.

- So I would do with Lonzo--

[LAUGHING]

--is I would consider putting him in the G League. That used to be the D League. I'd want to call it my the correct name.

JENNA WOLFE: Gatorade League?

- Yeah, the G League. If you're not going to play him in 20 minutes, and he's not going to have any confidence, I would say-- hey, because we know Lon-- we know Lonzo can hit some free throws. He hit about 70% in college. We know he can finish around the rim. He had above 70% field goal percentage in the paint in college. We know he's not the worst three-point shooter in the world. He was an above-average-- not great, but an above-average three point shooter in college.

Let him get his confidence back by playing against guys like he played against in college. Because last night, going up against another rookie-- granted a guy a year older in Ben Simmons-- he did not look like he belonged in the same league as that guy.