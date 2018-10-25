The UFC on FOX crew reacts to Demetrious Johnson’s trade away from the UFC | UFC TONIGHT
Kenny Florian and Michael BIsping reacts to the news that Demetrious Johnson has been traded away from the UFC for Ben Askren.
