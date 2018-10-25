Megan Olivi: Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s suspensions extended indefinitely; Khabib to receive some of his purse
Olivi says both McGregor and Nurmagomedov are scheduled to appear in court on December first.
