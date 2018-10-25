Anthony Smith talks with the UFC on FOX crew | INTERVIEW | UFC TONIGHT
Video Details
Johnson talked about his upcoming fight against Volkan Oezdemir with Kenny Florian and Michael Bisping.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices