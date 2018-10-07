- At this point it should be emptying. So many confused people right here. A lot to get to tonight. We are in Vegas. I am Karyn Bryant. This is Tyron Woodley and Michael Bisping. And guys, I mean, really an incredible night of fights soiled thought by a melee that ensued after the champ, Khabib Nurmagomedov retained his title and jumped into the crowd.

- I just wanna make sure no water bottles ever hit me upside the head because people went in complete pandemonium after that happened. Khabib jumped out of the octagon. He went after Conor's teammate, Dillon. Then Khabib's coaches went after Conor after he was recovering from the loss. It was complete chaos.

- I have never seen anybody make such a mistake in my entire life. Khabib went out there, performed beautifully. It was a fantastic fight. He did everything perfect. He finished Conor in the fourth round. That was it. It was done. That was revenge. That's all he had to do.

He had dignity and class all week. And then he ruins it on an epic scale. Absolutely destroyed his reputation, possibly his lightweight title. He's probably going to face criminal charges, a suspension by the commission. Might have his visa revoked. This is ridiculous.

- Yeah, we know obviously leading up to this there was an incident that Conor was the bad guy in this. This instance, he was actually completely innocent. He took shots after the fight coming from teammates, like you said, of Khabib and who knows who was throwing punches in there. So, so, so wrong. I'm sorry. I can't get over this.

- You know, this was personal from the beginning. It started getting into the lineage of the family. Then started talking about the thing with Artem Lobov. This was complete personal from the beginning, but I thought these guys would settle it in the octagon.

I thought after he went out there and had a crazy performance against Conor McGregor, teeter tottering fight, drop the mike, brother. You did your job. Don't go out there and ruin and put mud on your performance by jumping out of the octagon and being really a fool. I have no other better words to put it.

KARYN BRYANT: It was foolish.

MICHAEL BISPING: Well, this is the beautiful thing about our sport, right. Two guys, they step into the octagon, even if they hate each other. We've seen it time and time again. Grudge matches where they can't stand one another. But when the fight is done, when the dust settles they shake hands and it's over. It stays there.

That's what should have happened this time. Khabib has destroyed his legacy in my opinion. I'm a big fan of Khabib. It was an incredible performance, but there is no forgiving what we saw tonight. Khabib, I'm sorry.

- My question is, what did Dillon say to Khabib--

- I don't know.

- --that made him want to jump out the octagon. Now, we've seen Conor do the same thing. He jumped out and got in Jose Aldo's face. But I don't think he landed a strike. And I don't think he attacked him. I wonder what he said.

- Let's remember going into this fight it wasn't the normal lead up to a fight. Wasn't the normal-- remember the dollar incident in Brooklyn. So there's a lot of emotions. As we said in New York, there's a lot of personal things said about Khabib and his religion and his father and his lineage, all this type of stuff.

Obviously, we should keep his cool, but it's obviously been harboring in his, mind, stewing on that and waiting to get revenge. But the revenge was the fight. He did it perfectly. He made him quit. He made him quit in the fourth round. That should have been it. He could have been nice and smug. Big smile on his face and said, bye-bye Conor. But no, he blew it.

- And that's what's so incredible. I've always had so much respect, as you said, Michael, for Khabib the fighter. Never lost a round. Always carried himself with such great composure. And to see this was just really stunning. Like you said, after such a flawless performance from him inside of the octagon.

Tyron, you know, we've got some highlights now of the fight that we can show you obviously here. It is time to do this. It was a fourth round victory for the champ, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

TYRON WOODLEY: You know, when I was watching this fight from the beginning, I saw a lot of great things from Conor. He saw the pressure, which was extremely smart. When you're backing up, it's very hard. He showed some great takedown defense, a lot of great balance. He even put himself in the tight ball there, with the butterfly, to stop to takedown from resistance of ground pound. Crazy over here, right? Landed by Khabib, which we never thought would happen. We thought the straight left hand of Conor would do it.

Round three, comes up again. Much more of the same thing, takedown attempts, clobber and pressure fighting. We see some great moments from Conor McGregor, where he landed some punches. Well, now we know that Khabib has a chance. He has never had that tested before. Conor showed his heart. I thought he was rope-a-doping him, letting Khabib get fatigued. But look, what happened towards the end.

- Well, look, what happened towards the end is Conor gave up, because the choke wasn't even under the chin. It wasn't on the neck. But the thing is, it's easy to sit here and say he gave up, when you're tired, when you've been pounded for four rounds. Let's not forget, that second round, Khabib put him on his back.

- Yes.

- And he could've been close to being stopped on a couple of occasions. I'm sure Herb Dean was looking closely at him, considering saying to Conor, you've gotta do something. You've gotta fight back. When you get to round four and you're that tired, the choke doesn't need to be perfect. The technique doesn't need to be perfect. It sucks.

- Yes.

- Well, that's what I was going to say, Michael. Even still, a neck crank, like you said, at this point, that's a ridiculously painful situation.

- For sure.

- Oh no, for sure, absolutely. I'm still in shock, though.

- Yeah.

- I'm in shock from what I just saw. That was unbelievable.

- Yeah.

- And we've got to put this in perspective, you know? Khabib did a great job all week.

- Uh-huh.

- He made a terrible choice.

- Yeah.

- Now, we can't say, OK, we're going to-- we feel bad for him. Think about all the things about his religion, his parents. He-- this stuff is personal to him.

- Well, his family--

- So he's contained it as long as he could. And he had a bad moment where he made a bad choice.

- His family a very highly revered in Russia and Pakistan. He's-- they're very classic family. A lot of people have respect for them. And now, I mean, you know, as you say, that's going to be a blow for the family.

I mean, let's go back to the fight though, which was incredible. It certainly delivered. The biggest fight in UFC history, everybody said. They lived up to that hype. The entrances were amazing, the dry ice in the Octagon, that was sick.

The fight started in the first round. Khabib did what everybody thought he would do. He took him down. Wasn't successful in landing any good shots.

Second round though, that all changes. Saw that beautiful overhand right, got him down. And there he took the left hand. I thought he was going to send a message to Conor, by snapping his left arm and saying, hey, you're not gonna use that left arm on anybody else.

Third round, Conor showed some heart. He showed, listen, I'm still in this fight. I'm going nowhere. But ultimately, we all know what happened. Khabib got him down, choked him out. Well done, Khabib. Congratulations. But that is more. That is-- that's--

- And you look at-- look at Conor, he was doing the old Conor tricks, grabbing the gloves, grabbing the fist, had his toes in the cage, illegal knee to the head, he was making it dirty. It you ain't cheating, you ain't trying to win.

- No, what I was saying--

- So he was trying to get into his mind, and he did that. You do what you got to do. But the thing is, is this-- Connor's going to end up, in some ways, winning this situation.

- You're right.

- Because he's going to be the victim. So therefore, Khabib blew it. The stories, the public perception, are all going to be on Conor's side. They're going to say, oh, he got jumped. Everyone feels sorry for him.

- Yeah, give him a rematch.

- We might see this-- we might see this fight again.

- Give him a rematch.

- No, strip-- strip--

- I'm just saying, we might see this fight again because of this.

- Yep.

- Let's kick-- let's kick Khabib out the UFC, and Conor and Anthony Pettis or Tony Ferguson fight.

- Yep, yep.

- You know? So ultimately, Conor might end up winning in the long run.

- Yeah.

- I don't think Conor's going to get-- I don't think Khabib's going to get kicked out of the UFC. Because we've seen Conor on the other end--

- But he might get kicked out the country. He's--

- His dad-- his dad can't get a visa, OK? As big of a big shot he is in Pakistan. He can't get through customs or border control.

- I think when you look at the events, you look at the events that happened, Conor's been on the other end of some of the same similar things. Hold on, Tyron, let me tell you something.

- Mm-hmm.

- I'm an Englishman on a green card, OK? I know how hard it is to get visas to get in here. You can't mess around. You certainly, on the biggest UFC fight of all time, dive over the cage--

- They're watching him.

- Right.

- --and start assaulting people. That was assault. That's a criminal charge. You can't do that. Visas aren't given to criminals.

- But was it assault in Brooklyn as well?

- Well, maybe.

- Well, he was-- he was--

- Exactly.

- But unfortunately, they're not linked. You know?

- They're kind of linked.

- It doesn't matter.

- They're kind of linked in a way.

- Yeah, you're-- just-- it's different. Clearly, folks at home, the three of us have a lot to say about this.