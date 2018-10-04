- Well, let's break it down now with Conor McGregor.

- Conor McGregor is an absolute stud because when you come back, sometimes you think about maybe taking a tune-up fight. Not Conor. Conor said immediately, give me what could possibly be the worst stylistic match-up in the organization. I'm gonna take this challenge on, head-on, to come back and reclaim a title that I won so emphatically back in 2016. This dude is a madman. This dude is a wild man. He's a crazy man.

But at the bottom of it all, he's a fantastic mixed martial artist.

KENNY FLORIAN: He's a fighter. Really, really, that's what it comes down to. This is a guy-- it shows how confident he truly is to take on a match-up against Khabib Nurmagomedov, which is probably the worst match-up for him in all of that division. So the fact that he's coming back-- you know how confident he is. He's been away for two years. But this is a guy who is a true martial artist. He's training all the time. He's improving all the time.

And I'm sure he picked up some tricks, even though his last fight was a boxing match, but it was against one of the best boxers of all time.

- Maybe the greatest boxer of all time. Now, Conor McGregor has the ultimate equalizer. It's that straight left hand. When he lands it, he puts people down. It's almost like he's swinging a baseball bat because the moment he makes contact, guys are falling. Right here you see him fighting Max Holloway. Which makes him so effective is that when he throws his punches, he's always off the line. He doesn't get countered when he throws that lead uppercut because he is always out of position.

Now what makes that sequence so telling is that Conor McGregor did all this on a torn ACL.

KENNY FLORIAN: Yeah.

- He tore his knee in the very first round, so he was fighting with limited movement. He's a special talent. But he's gonna have his hands full with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

- Yeah. No doubt about it. I expect him to use a lot of kicks, as well, against Khabib. But for Khabib Nurmagomedov, this is a guy who is a tremendous wrestler. This is the guy that you know exactly what he's gonna do, but you can't stop it. Amazing pressure. He will back you up. He will get you up against the cage. And no matter how much you try, and how much you want to stop him from doing it, he will put you on your back and he will pound you into the canvas.

And a lot of times, he breaks your will. He's not the guy who's gonna necessarily be dangerous with submissions or with his knock-out power, but he breaks your will and he takes it right out of you with that pressure and with that conditioning.

- Sometimes the worst thing is feeling that feeling of helplessness.

KENNY FLORIAN: Right.

- And you watch guys in there with Khabib, and it looks as though they're helpless. It's like they're drowning. They're trying to get to the surface, and Khabib's constantly pulling down. Now one of our trading partners said to me-- he goes, I don't know what Khabib has done. But he has managed to now get more power when he's on the ground than when he's standing. It's unbelievable that he can generate that type of power.

The pace and the pressure that he fights with reminds me of Cain Velasquez. And the only way to develop that is to train at a level that most guys can't even comprehend. I've watched this young man prepare for this fight, and I'm not sure I've ever seen anyone do it at the level, and with the consistency, that Khabib has done it over the course of this eight weeks.

KENNY FLORIAN: Yeah, absolutely. It's amazing. It's a fascinating fight. And not only is Khabib the UFC's only undefeated champion at 26 and 0, his UFC run is historic, as well. Not only has he never lost, Khabib has the third-longest win streak to start a UFC career ever. Only UFC 1 winner Royce Gracie and the legendary Anderson Silva have longer win streaks to start out their UFC careers. Not bad company, indeed.