‘The biggest fight in the history of UFC’ — Dana White breaks down Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov
Video Details
Dana White talks about finalizing the Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov fight and all the great action coming up on UFC 227
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices