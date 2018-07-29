Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier | FIGHT RECAP | UFC FIGHT NIGHT
Video Details
The FOX team breaks down how Dustin Poirier knocked out Eddie Alvarez in the 2nd round.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices