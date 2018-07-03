Wimbledon glance: Williams sisters back on court on Day 3

A quick look at Wimbledon:

LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY

The Williams sisters – seven-time champion Serena and five-time champion Venus – are both in second-round action against qualifiers. Serena has won 15 Wimbledon matches in a row ahead of facing 135th-ranked Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria at Centre Court, while Venus meets 141st-ranked Alexandra Dulgheru of Romania at No. 1 Court. Serena, who won the 2015 and 2016 trophies at the All England Club before sitting out last year while pregnant, has not lost to a player ranked outside the top 100 since 2012. Other past Grand Slam title winners in action include Victoria Azarenka, who plays No. 7 Karolina Pliskova on Centre Court, and Caroline Wozniacki who goes up against Ekaterina Makarova at No. 1 Court. The men’s lineup includes both of last year’s finalists, with defending champion Roger Federer continuing his bid for a record-extending ninth title at the All England Club when he takes on Lukas Lacko at Centre Court. Lacko has never defeated a top-10 player. The 2017 runner-up, Marin Cilic, plays Guido Pella at No. 1 Court. Cilic was also the runner-up to Federer at this year’s Australian Open and owns one Grand Slam title, from the 2014 U.S. Open. Three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka, ranked outside the top 200 as he works his way back from surgery on his left knee, plays against 133rd-ranked qualifier Thomas Fabbiano after eliminating No. 6 seed Grigor Dimitrov in the first round. Wawrinka is 12-0 against qualifiers at Grand Slam tournaments.

WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST

Cloudy. Chance of rain. High of 77 degrees (25 Celsius).

TUESDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 84 degrees (29 Celsius).

TUESDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s first round: Marcos Baghdatis beat No. 7 Dominic Thiem 6-4, 7-5, 2-0, retired (back injury); Matthew Ebden beat No. 10 David Goffin 6-4, 6-3, 6-4; Matteo Berrettini beat No. 18 Jack Sock 6-7 (5), 6-7 (3), 6-4, 7-5, 6-2; Frances Tiafoe beat No. 30 Fernando Verdasco 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3.

Women’s first round: No. 3 Garbine Muguruza beat Naomi Broady 6-2, 7-5; Belinda Bencic beat No. 6 Caroline Garcia 7-6 (2), 6-3; Aliaksandra Sasnovich beat No 8 Petra Kvitova 6-4, 4-6, 6-0; Vitalia Diatchenko beat No. 24 Maria Sharapova 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3), 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

7 – Number of top-10 seeded men and women who were knocked out in the first round, the most at Wimbledon the 50-year professional era.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

”Being honest, the life is much better with the sunshine.” – No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal, who beat Dudi Sela 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in the first round.

