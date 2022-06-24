World Wrestling Entertainment WWE SmackDown: Ronda Rousey reacts to impression with verbal assault 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

Ronda Rousey is known for throwing heavy shots, but this week on SmackDown, she did it with words instead of fists.

Welcome back to another SmackDown roundup, this time covering the June 24 edition of the show featuring brutal insults from the SmackDown Women’s champ, the return of The Viking Raiders and two competitors having to re-qualify for Money in the Bank.

Here’s a quick recap of the match results:

- Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall to qualify for the men’s Money in the Bank match

- Raquel Rodriguez and Lacey Evans defeated Sonya Deville via pinfall after Evans hit the Women’s Right on their opponent

- Gunther defeated Ricochet via pinfall to retain the Intercontinental Championship

- Shotzi defeated Tamina via pinfall to qualify for the women’s Money in the Bank match

- Sheamus and Drew McIntyre defeated The Usos to finalize their place in the men’s Money in the Bank match

Moment of the night: Rousey on the microphone

Natalya impersonates Ronda Rousey ahead of MITB and pays the price Natalya came to Friday Night SmackDown dressed as her Money in the Bank competitor and The Baddest Woman on the Planet, Ronda Rousey.

This was the moment of the night for two reasons.

First, Ronda brought the heat talking trash. Saying she didn’t recognize Natalya without her rack out and adding, "the closest you’ll ever get to be a main attraction in this company is dressing like me" was savage.

The second reason this was so entertaining was Nattie (dressed as Rousey) using a stroller as a weapon.

Her impression was entertaining enough, but this shot seen below from the B.O.A.T was truly the icing on the cake.

Haters might say this segment wasn’t good, but in my opinion, the whole thing was effective in building more interest in their match.

Best match: Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Sami Zayn punches his ticket to Money in the Bank vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Sami Zayn and Shinsuke went face-to-face on Friday Night SmackDown for a chance to officially claim a spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

You’re never going to get a bad match from these two as opponents. Dating back to NXT, you can always count on these two to impress.

Even in a short amount of time, this was easily match of the night

Additional highlights:

The Viking Raiders returned as heels.

This change of attitude was incredibly necessary. Their goofy babyface persona had run its course. This suits them much better.

Pat McAfee challenged Happy Corbin to a match at SummerSlam.

This should be a fun program.

Pat McAfee lays out his challenge to Baron Corbin for SummerSlam Pat McAfee called out Baron Corbin on Friday Night SmackDown, officially challenging him to a SummerSlam matchup.

Lingering question: Why did Drew and Sheamus have to requalify for Money in the Bank?

It didn’t make a lot of sense for Drew and Sheamus to be pulled from the match yet still be given an opportunity to immediately re-earn their spots.

The whole thing felt like filler due to other competitors from SmackDown not yet being confirmed for the match.

The tag main event was entertaining, but the logic in getting there had me scratching my head in the end.

The Usos face Drew McIntyre and Sheamus ahead of Money in the Bank Drew McIntyre and Sheamus teamed up on Friday Night SmackDown to face Jimmy and Jey Uso in a tag team showdown ahead of Money in the Bank.

For a segment-by-segment breakdown of the show with more of my thoughts, listen to the Raw Roundup podcast in the "Out of Character" feed on Apple Podcasts or Spotify .

Don’t forget to follow all your favorite WWE Superstars and shows in the FOX Sports app to receive alerts on what they’re doing and more!

Get more from World Wrestling Entertainment Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.