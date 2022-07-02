World Wrestling Entertainment WWE Money in the Bank: Liv Morgan defeats Rousey for SmackDown Women’s title 36 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

Liv Morgan rose to the top of WWE at Money in the Bank '22 after cashing in her newly won title contract on Ronda Rousey.

Here’s a brief rundown of the show’s match results:

- Liv Morgan defeated Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch to win the Women’s Money in the Bank contract

- Bobby Lashley defeated Theory via submission to become the new United States Champion

- Bianca Belair defeated Carmella via pinfall after hitting the KOD

- Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso defeated The Street Profits’ Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to retain the Undisputed Tag Team titles

- Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship, BUT …

- Morgan defeated Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s title after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract

- Theory (who was added to the match moments before it began) defeated Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Sami Zayn, Riddle, and Madcap Moss to win the Men’s Money in the Bank contract.

Moment of the night: Liv Morgan cashes in on Ronda Rousey

Liv Morgan’s first title win has been long overdue.

For years she’s had the support of fans, her fellow Superstars and people behind the scenes — but championship gold has always alluded her.

Going into the show, I thought Liv had a small chance of winning the contract, but if you had told me she’d end the night taking Rousey’s title, I would have said I’d need to see it to believe it.

That’s what made this one of the most pleasant surprises on WWE TV in years. Especially considering Ronda was so cordial after.

Hopefully, this isn’t the end of Rousey’s second run in WWE. There’s still plenty she could do on SmackDown until WrestleMania season.

If this is the last we see of her for awhile, though, Ronda should be commended for how she helped the division these last few months.

For now, however, it's time for Liv to shine.

Best match: The Usos vs. The Street Profits

When two teams click, they’re able to make magic in the ring together.

That’s exactly what happened in this match.

Fans truly had no idea who would come out on top, too, allowing for nail-biting moments and believable/exciting nearfalls. Either team could’ve won and it would’ve felt appropriate.

Plus, with the ref not seeing Montez’s shoulder being up during the pinfall, I assume they’ll run it back at SummerSlam.

Additional highlights:

WWE ran a cryptic vignette during the show.

If I had to guess, it could be for a returning Edge, as they showed things worn by people he’s feuded with in the past (like Eddie Guerrero, Kurt Angle, the Hardy Boyz and the Dudleys).

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.

