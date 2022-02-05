World Wrestling Entertainment WWE SmackDown recap, review: Goldberg to Roman Reigns: ‘You’re next!’ 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg re-appeared on SmackDown this week to make a big proclamation — Roman Reigns is next.

The Hall of Famer showed up to spoil the reunion between Reigns and Paul Heyman. And all it took was two simple words: "You're next!"

Welcome back to the "Highs and Lows," this time for the 2/4/22 edition of SmackDown featuring the return of Goldberg, Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania decision and Roman Reigns once again with Paul Heyman.

Before I unpack my thoughts, here are the quick results:

- Ricochet defeated Ridge Holland via pinfall

- Ridge Holland and Sheamus defeated Ricochet and Cesaro via pinfall

- Jimmy Uso defeated Erik of the Viking Raiders via pinfall

- Aliyah defeated Natalya via countout

- Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal via pinfall

- New Day defeated Los Lotharios via pinfall

- Ronda Rousey chose to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania in Dallas.

Ronda Rousey joins SmackDown for the first time ever Rousey reminded the WWE Universe who the real main event is.

SMACKDOWN HIGHS

Paul Heyman explains his actions

This was the highlight of the show for me.

Heyman detailing the reasoning for his choices these last few months might have been simple, but, as a viewer, I want to feel like the time I’ve invested into a story was worthwhile. That’s how this promo made me feel.

Paul originally thought he needed to protect Reigns from his former client, as he previously stated. However, after re-pairing with "The Beast," Heyman quickly learned this new version of Lesnar has become foolish.

NOTE: This was the sentiment from Paul Heyman in the promo, not my thoughts on a very big and scary man who I’d never want to insult under any circumstances.

So, at the Royal Rumble, when the opportunity presented itself for Heyman to return to the Island of Relevancy and prove he had realized it was Brock who needed protecting, he leapt at it with open arms.

Like I said, simple stuff, but I applaud when storylines make sense.

Ronda Rousey chooses Charlotte Flair

All right, hear me out on this one, because I thought long and hard about it while driving to see "Jackass Forever," which I highly recommend.

Raw this week made me realize Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey all seem to be heels going into WrestleMania — which I felt might pose a problem in both WrestleMania scenarios.

Ronda, however, is getting much more love from the crowd this go-around, and it would be to WWE’s benefit to keep that going for as long as possible. Unfortunately, putting her against Becky Lynch would bring that to a screeching, grinding halt.

Charlotte, on the other hand, is such a despised villain that Rousey received a positive chant from the crowd this week opposite Flair.

If anyone can help Ronda keep that going, it’s Charlotte Flair.

I’m a longtime fan of Rousey, and seeing her get a positive moment on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" to reinvigorate her love of wrestling would be great for many reasons.

Then, she and Becky can face off when they’re both at the top of their game next year at WrestleMania in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, with Lynch properly positioned as "The Man" once again.

SMACKDOWN LOWS

Goldberg’s challenge

Why is Goldberg allowed to call out his own title matches after losing the last three times he challenged for World titles? Shouldn’t he have to beat SOMEONE to get another one at this point?!

Furthermore, while Reigns vs. Goldberg might have solid marquee value, Roman gains absolutely nothing from a win over the WWE Hall of Famer.

You know who would have? Big E.

Not only has the former WWE Champion been openly saying it’s a match he wants to be involved in (big meaty men slapping meat has basically become a common phrase in wrestling because of him), but the member of New Day badly needs repairing after the way his recent title reign was handled — which I’ll get to shortly.

I’m not against Goldberg being used still, I just wish he’d be utilized in a more effective manner that helps those who need it among the current crop of Superstars.

New Day vs. Los Lotharios

I really like Angel and Humberto. There’s huge upside to both members of the team, Angel especially, and getting competitive in-ring time on SmackDown will do wonders for their advancement.

Here’s the thing, though. Big E was WWE Champion just last month and shouldn’t struggle alongside another former World champion (Kofi) to defeat two Superstars who are nowhere near that level yet. Especially when his reign only ended roughly 30 days ago.

Much like Kofi before him, Big E has basically been made to look as though he doesn’t even care about losing the WWE title. We haven't even heard an explanation why he was moved back to SmackDown!

WrestleMania is around the corner and for some he’s messing around in meaningless tag matches on a brand he wasn’t on, rather than in a world title hunt. In my opinion, that's a problem.

