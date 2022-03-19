World Wrestling Entertainment WWE SmackDown recap, review: Brock Lesnar forks around before WrestleMania 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

Brock Lesnar took the "Road to WrestleMania" in a literal sense this week on WWE SmackDown — by driving a forklift into his opponent.

Welcome back to my "Highs and Lows," this time covering the 3/18/22 edition of Friday Night SmackDown featuring Lesnar’s attempt at vehicular manslaughter, Pat McAfee cutting a promo and women’s tag action.

Here’s a quick recap of the match results:

- Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs defeated Los Lotharios via pinfall after Rick hit the Boogs Cruise to get the pinfall victory.

- Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders defeated Happy Corbin, Jinder Mahal and Shanky via pinfall after a Claymore Kick.

- Sasha Banks and Naomi fought to a no-contest against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley following interference from Natalya and Shayna Baszler (who were then added to the Women’s tag title match at WrestleMania)

- Ridge Holland defeated Kofi Kingston via pinfall following a distraction from Sheamus and Butch.

SMACKDOWN HIGHS

Reigns/Lesnar WrestleMania build

We’ve seen enough face-to-face confrontations and contract signings between these two. Brock Lesnar said he was out for blood — and proved it.

The forklift stunt looked impressive, and quickly cutting to commercial break after was a smart tease to keep viewers hooked. It might normally be difficult to suspend disbelief for a Superstar attempting to kill someone on TV, but Brock is one of the rare exceptions where it’s not.

It was also insane to see him rip the door off The Bloodline’s getaway vehicle, then carry it to the ring with him.

Simple storytelling. Entertaining to watch. Satisfied viewer.

Furthermore, Reigns and Heyman played their roles to perfection here. It was fun watching Roman go from trash-talking tough guy to frantically leaving the building after learning Lesnar was still en route.

Pat McAfee’s a promo star

You can tell every word of what McAfee said about being influenced by the Attitude Era was true just by watching this promo.

From the way he started off relating with the audience, to doing call and response lines with them by the end, this was a man who clearly knew what he was doing after spending years watching greats like The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

I’m glad they didn’t have McAfee actually apologize, either.

There’s no need to have Pat look like he cares about losing the job when we all know he could walk tomorrow and still be set. That’s part of what makes him come across as a wildcard at the announce desk.

Women’s tag match

I liked this match for a couple different reasons.

First, and most importantly, the in-ring action had me invested from bell-to-bell. Naomi/Sasha Banks always work well together and Liv Morgan/Rhea Ripley are meshing nicely as a team.

It didn’t even bother me seeing a disregard for the brand rosters by having Liv/Rhea on SmackDown. The match was too entertaining to care.

Shayna Baszler and Nattie ending things via interference didn’t surprise me either, as I expected as many teams as possible would get squeezed into the Women's Tag Team title match at WrestleMania.

Baszler/Nattie have potential as a duo, so I’m interested at the prospect of what they’ll do together on "The Grandest Stage of Them All." I’d be into that team winning gold together there.

SMACKDOWN LOWS

Ridge Holland defeating Kofi Kingston

I’m probably thinking too emotionally here, but it was hard to re-watch the video of Big E breaking his neck last week, then see the other person involved in the incident win a match. Especially over E’s tag partner.

I understand the need to build credible heels, especially one who will be as disliked as Ridge for hurting a beloved Superstar, but his push continuing so quickly was hard to swallow (which was likely the point).

I, at least, would’ve preferred to see Ridge get a squash win over a local talent instead. Kofi could’ve run in after and avenge what happened last week, rather than lose right away without any backup.

Kingston is a former World champ. Put some respect on his name.

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.

