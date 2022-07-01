World Wrestling Entertainment
WWE SmackDown: Madcap Moss qualifies for Money in the Bank WWE SmackDown: Madcap Moss qualifies for Money in the Bank
World Wrestling Entertainment

WWE SmackDown: Madcap Moss qualifies for Money in the Bank

1 hour ago

By Ryan Satin
FOX Sports WWE Analyst 

Madcap Moss qualified for a Money in the Bank match by defeating three other Superstars this week on WWE SmackDown.

Here’s a quick recap of the match results:

- Happy Corbin defeated Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Riddle, Seth Rollins, Omos, Baron Corbin, Ezekiel, The Miz, Sheamus and Madcap Moss in a "good old-fashioned battle royal"

- Liv Morgan, Asuka and Alexa Bliss defeated Lacey Evans, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez via pinfall

Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans & Shotzi face Alexa Bliss, Liv livMorgan & Asuka in Battle of the Brands

Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans & Shotzi face Alexa Bliss, Liv livMorgan & Asuka in Battle of the Brands
Friday Night SmackDown’s biggest stars collided as Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi faced off against Liv Morgan, Asuka and Alexa Bliss in a Battle of the Brands.

- Madcap Moss defeated The Miz, Happy Corbin and Ezekiel via pinfall to earn the final spot in the Men’s Money in the Bank match

Highlights: 

Max Dupri debuts his Maximum Male Models on Friday Night SmackDown

Max Dupri debuts his Maximum Male Models on Friday Night SmackDown
Friday Night SmackDown welcomed Max Dupri and the official debut of Maximum Male Models.

Max Dupri finally revealed his Maximum Male Models this week.

The duo consists of former Retribution member Mace (now known as ma.çé) and Mansoor (now known as mån.sôör), both sporting fashionable looks on the entrance ramp as photographers took their pictures.

Neither performer was being used very much in their previous roles, so this should be a fruitful change.

The Miz, Ezekiel, Madcap Moss & Happy Corbin face off in Fatal Four Way

The Miz, Ezekiel, Madcap Moss & Happy Corbin face off in Fatal Four Way
Madcap Moss, The Miz, Ezekiel and Happy Corbin went face-to-face on Friday Night SmackDown in a Fatal Four Way ahead of Money in the Bank.

Madcap Moss getting the final Money in the Bank spot was a good call. 

He’s in need of direction following his program with Corbin, and this at least makes his character look to be focused on leveling up.

"The New Vicious Viking Raiders" continued to lean into their shift in character by wrecking New Day again.

These attacks are doing a good job of re-establishing their dominance. 

Kayla Braxton made an interesting comment to The Street Profits regarding talk of trouble in paradise between them.

Whether there’s more to this or not remains to be seen, but it’s worth pointing out as a possible sign of what’s to come this weekend should they lose the Undisputed tag team title match.

For a segment-by-segment breakdown of the show with more of my thoughts, listen to the Raw Roundup podcast in the "Out of Character" feed on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Don’t forget to follow all your favorite WWE Superstars and shows in the FOX Sports app to receive alerts on what they’re doing and more!

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.

Get more from World Wrestling Entertainment Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
WWE Raw: John Cena celebrates 20-year anniversary
World Wrestling Entertainment

WWE Raw: John Cena celebrates 20-year anniversary

4 days ago
WWE SmackDown: Ronda Rousey reacts to impression with verbal assault
World Wrestling Entertainment

WWE SmackDown: Ronda Rousey reacts to impression with verbal assault

6 days ago
WWE Raw: Elias returns for one-night only, Ezekiel vindicated
World Wrestling Entertainment

WWE Raw: Elias returns for one-night only, Ezekiel vindicated

June 21
WWE SmackDown: Vince McMahon appears following internal investigation
World Wrestling Entertainment

WWE SmackDown: Vince McMahon appears following internal investigation

June 18
Vince McMahon stepping down as WWE CEO amid probe
World Wrestling Entertainment

Vince McMahon stepping down as WWE CEO amid probe

June 17
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes