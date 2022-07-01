World Wrestling Entertainment WWE SmackDown: Madcap Moss qualifies for Money in the Bank 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

Madcap Moss qualified for a Money in the Bank match by defeating three other Superstars this week on WWE SmackDown.

Here’s a quick recap of the match results:

- Happy Corbin defeated Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Riddle, Seth Rollins, Omos, Baron Corbin, Ezekiel, The Miz, Sheamus and Madcap Moss in a "good old-fashioned battle royal"

- Liv Morgan, Asuka and Alexa Bliss defeated Lacey Evans, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez via pinfall

Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans & Shotzi face Alexa Bliss, Liv livMorgan & Asuka in Battle of the Brands Friday Night SmackDown’s biggest stars collided as Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi faced off against Liv Morgan, Asuka and Alexa Bliss in a Battle of the Brands.

- Madcap Moss defeated The Miz, Happy Corbin and Ezekiel via pinfall to earn the final spot in the Men’s Money in the Bank match

Highlights:

Max Dupri debuts his Maximum Male Models on Friday Night SmackDown Friday Night SmackDown welcomed Max Dupri and the official debut of Maximum Male Models.

Max Dupri finally revealed his Maximum Male Models this week.

The duo consists of former Retribution member Mace (now known as ma.çé) and Mansoor (now known as mån.sôör), both sporting fashionable looks on the entrance ramp as photographers took their pictures.

Neither performer was being used very much in their previous roles, so this should be a fruitful change.

The Miz, Ezekiel, Madcap Moss & Happy Corbin face off in Fatal Four Way Madcap Moss, The Miz, Ezekiel and Happy Corbin went face-to-face on Friday Night SmackDown in a Fatal Four Way ahead of Money in the Bank.

Madcap Moss getting the final Money in the Bank spot was a good call.

He’s in need of direction following his program with Corbin, and this at least makes his character look to be focused on leveling up.

"The New Vicious Viking Raiders" continued to lean into their shift in character by wrecking New Day again.

These attacks are doing a good job of re-establishing their dominance.

Kayla Braxton made an interesting comment to The Street Profits regarding talk of trouble in paradise between them.

Whether there’s more to this or not remains to be seen, but it’s worth pointing out as a possible sign of what’s to come this weekend should they lose the Undisputed tag team title match.

For a segment-by-segment breakdown of the show with more of my thoughts, listen to the Raw Roundup podcast in the "Out of Character" feed on Apple Podcasts or Spotify .

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.

