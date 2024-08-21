World Baseball Classic
World Baseball Classic returns in 2026: First look at teams, schedules and locations
Updated Aug. 21, 2024 10:34 a.m. ET

The World Baseball Classic is set to return for a sixth edition in 2026.

The tournament, which features international teams made up of some of the world's best baseball talent, will begin with four Pool Groups competing from March 5-11. 

Japan will compete once again as the reigning WBC champions after defeating Team USA, 3-2, in the championship game in 2023 with the help of Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.

The first 16 teams set to compete in the 2026 WBC are: Puerto Rico, Cuba, Canada, Panama (Pool A); USA, Mexico, Italy, Great Britain (Pool B); Japan, Australia, Korea, Czechia (Pool C); Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Netherlands, Israel (Pool D).

Four more qualifying teams will be added ahead of the tournament to round out the final 20, and the initial round of play will take place according to the following schedule:

MARCH 5-10

  • Pool C at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan

MARCH 6-11

  • Pool A at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico
  • Pool B at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
  • Pool D at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida

Miami will also host the semifinals and championship game.

Japan is the only country to have won the WBC more than once, taking home the championship hardware in 2009 and 2006 in addition to 2023. Other past winners include the U.S. (2017) and the Dominican Republic (2013).

