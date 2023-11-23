Women's College Basketball Yarden Garzon scores 23 as No. 21 Indiana beats No. 19 Lady Vols 71-57 at Fort Myers Tip-Off Published Nov. 23, 2023 9:26 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Yarden Garzon hit five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to help No. 21 Indiana beat No. 19 Tennessee 71-57 Thursday night at the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Garzon made 9 of 20 from the field, missed one of her six 3-point shots, grabbed five rebounds and had five assists. She scored 11 points and had two assists as the Hoosiers outscored Tennessee 21-12 in the second quarter to take control of the game.

Indiana (4-1) closed the first half with a 17-5 run — including three 3s by Garzon in the final three-plus minutes — to take a 33-21 lead into intermission. Sara Puckett made a basket in the paint to open the scoring in the third quarter and make it a 10-point game but Sydney Parrish answered with a 3-pointer and the Lady Vols got no closer.

Puckett and Karoline Striplin each scored 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting for Tennessee (3-2). Jasmine Powell made 5 of 10 from the field and finished with 12 points. The rest of the Lady Vols combined to shoot 25% (8 of 32) from the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mackenzie Holmes scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Indiana and Sara Scalia added 10 points.

UP NEXT

Indiana: The Hoosiers play Princeton in the championship game of the tournament's Island Division on Friday

Tennessee: The Lady Vols play a consolation game Friday against No. 22 Oklahoma

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Tennessee Lady Volunteers Indiana Hoosiers Women's College Basketball

share