Women's College Basketball Women's national championship: South Carolina tops UConn 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

South Carolina is the last team standing in the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

The top-seeded Gamecocks took down No. 2 UConn by double digits in their second title game in school history.

Here are the top moments from Sunday's Big Dance.

No. 1 South Carolina 64, No. 2 UConn 49

And we're off!

South Carolina won the jump ball and wasted no time getting points on the board.

Destanni Henderson snuck into the corner and opened the scoring with a huge 3 for the Gamecocks.

Ready for the moment

It was an 11-point game in the blink of eye, as South Carolina jumped out to an early 13-2 lead midway through the opening frame.

Dominating the game

The Gamecocks continued to pour it on, taking a commanding 22-8 advantage into the second quarter.

UConn struggled to find its footing out of the gate, shooting 4-for-9 (44%), while South Carolina went 10-for-20 (50%) in the first quarter.

Huskies heat up

The second quarter started just like the first, with a big 3-pointer from Henderson, but the Huskies were able to get something going, thanks to a scoring boost from star Paige Bueckers.

Big run

Caroline Ducharme made two clutch layups late in the frame to close out a 9-0 Huskies run, as UConn outscored South Carolina 19-13 in the second quarter. The Gamecocks still led 35-27 at halftime.

Second-half surge

Bueckers came up with a huge block to slow the Gamecocks.

More of the same

But the Gamecocks continued to do what they do best as the second half got underway:

No quit

UConn went on a scoring spree, capped off by an Evina Westbrook 3 late in the third quarter to make it a two-possession game, 43-37, with a minute and a half left in the frame.

Smooth shot

Henderson was the star of the show, closing out the third-quarter scoring with back-to-back jumpers to give South Carolina a nine-point edge heading into the fourth quarter.

No stopping SC

Henderson continued her dominant performance well into in the final period, putting up a career-high 24 points with just over three minutes to play.

On the other side, a pair of 3s from UConn's Azzi Fudd and Bueckers put the Huskies within 10, 57-47, as the final few minutes approached.

That's all she wrote

In the end, UConn didn't have enough in the tank to pull off a comeback, and the Gamecocks ran away with the win.

Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic Women's College Basketball South Carolina Gamecocks Connecticut Huskies Paige Bueckers Aliyah Boston Destanni Henderson Caroline Ducharme Evina Westbrook