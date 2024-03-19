Women's College Basketball
West Virginia coach encourages team to 'send Caitlin Clark packing' ahead of NCAA Tournament
Women's College Basketball

West Virginia coach encourages team to 'send Caitlin Clark packing' ahead of NCAA Tournament

Published Mar. 19, 2024 12:43 a.m. ET

If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. 

That was seemingly the message on Sunday from West Virginia women's basketball coach Mark Kellogg when his team landed in the same regional bracket in the upcoming NCAA Tournament as No. 1 Iowa and superstar Caitlin Clark.

"I already told them, 'Let's win one and let's send Caitlin Clark packing,'"Kellogg said during a Selection Sunday party.

The Mountaineers, who received the No. 8 seed, will face No. 9 Princeton in the first round of the Albany 2 bracket on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET, while the Hawkeyes will face the winner of the play-in game between Holy Cross and Tennessee-Martin on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. 

ADVERTISEMENT

West Virginia finished the regular season fourth in the Big 12, with a record of 24-7. The Hawkeyes capped their season with a Big Ten Championship title and a record of 29-4.

Clark and the Hawkeyes are no strangers to dominating in the NCAA Tournament, and judging by the year the senior is having, they will not go down without a fight in her final March Madness before she enters into the 2024 WNBA Draft. 

The Hawkeyes lost in the 2023 National Championship game, 102-85, to LSU

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

Read more:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Women's College Basketball
Caitlin Clark
Iowa Hawkeyes
share
Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament predictions: LSU vs. Iowa rematch?

2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament predictions: LSU vs. Iowa rematch?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes